Belarus is situated in eastern Europe. In fact, it does not have any specific disadvantages of software development outsourcing, but one can come across some general problems. It retaliates by installing a highly symbolic customs post on the two countries’ joint border. Although for businesses in search of a reliable software partner, it offers several compelling advantages over its Asian counterparts. It has the same time zone with many European countries. It has all the resources necessary for the production of synthetic narcotics. It is the only EaP country that has no territorial disputes with its neighbours.

The country has good transport connections which have many European capitals and there’s no problem to reach nearly every point of Europe in a few hours. For this reason, it is often referred to as the Last Dictatorship in Europe.” Unique countries of earth use unique analog video broadcast standards.

Geographically, Poland isn’t in the Eastern Europe. The only portion of Europe that’s not much affected in is Eastern Europe in nations such as Ukraine and Belarus where there’s a lack of land. It is the sixth largest continent in size and the third largest in population. Young individuals in Eastern Europe and Central Asia are believed to be increasingly in danger of HIV.